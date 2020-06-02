ROBERT L.WILLIS, 66BARTOW - Robert L. Willis, age 66, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.Born Saturday, April 3, 1954 in Bartow to Milton & Tempie Willis, Robert was a lifelong resident of Bar-tow. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Commercial Truck Driver for over 45 years. Robert enjoyed baseball, other sports and was a avid fisherman.He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter: Tempie Tillman and husband Joe, Bartow; son: Jason Willis and wife Tonya, Oceanside, CA; brother: Leroy Willis and wife Tammy, Lakeland; 7 grandchildren: Robert, Nick, James, Joe Tillman, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Alice Willis; 13 great grandchildren; 3 nephews and 2 great nephews.Family will receive friends Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6 -8 M at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow, Graveside services with military honors will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery.Condolences to family at