ROBERT 'BOB' LAWRENCEGORSUCH, 63WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Robert 'Bob' Lawrence Gorsuch, age 63, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. Mr. Gorsuch was born April 11, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ronald and Margaret (Stamper) Gorsuch. Bob was a Winter Haven resident since 1995, coming from Kentucky. He was a Mason in good standing, a member of The Rock of Winter Haven Church and a Long Distance Truck Driver. Bob worked at the BP Service Station in Winter Haven and East Star Trucking Company Bob was an avid race car driver, loved to restore old cars and watch NASCAR. He enjoyed fishing, boating, his farm animals and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Becky. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 20 year: Wanda Gorsuch of Winter Haven, FL; son Robert 'Robbie' Gorsuch, Jr. and his wife Cora Beth of Elsmere, KY; 3 daughters: Elizabeth Gorsuch Murphy and her husband Aaron of Cincinnati, OH, Sarah Marie Gorsuch and her husband William and Patricia A. Gorsuch, both of Elsmere, KY; mother Margaret Nichols and her husband Roy of Delaware; stepmother Linda Gorsuch of Cincinnati, OH; stepson Jonathan Felter and his wife Toni of Toney, AL; stepdaughter Leah Marie Winzer and her husband Chris of Newport News, VA; sister Missy Rump and her husband Greg of Delaware; 2 half-brothers: Ryan Gorsuch of Cincinnati, OH and Ron Gorsuch and his wife Christy of Mishawaka, IN; 2 half-sisters Shawna & Kelly and 13 grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.