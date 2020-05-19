ROBERT LEEJONES, 81WINTER HAVEN - Robert Lee Jones, also known as Papa, 81, of Winter Haven Florida, born December 2, 1938, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at his residence.Bob was a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 3 tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Haines City.He is preceded in death by his wife Linda (Nehls) Jones and daughter Shannon Jones. He is survived by his sons, Seth Jones, Aaron Jones and Troy Jones, daughters-in-law Kelly (Cerati) Jones and Sarah (McGuckin) Jones and grandchildren, Seth Jr., Allie, Claire, Isaiah, Jazmine and grandpuppy Gracie.He never knew a stranger and always had a joke on standby; he was loved by many and his memory will live on forever.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.