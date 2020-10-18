ROBERT LELEAND BRADFORD, 88LAKELAND - Robert Leland Bradford of Lakeland, FL, (20 years) and of Sparta, MI (68 years), age 88, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, after being afflicted with Parkinson's Disease for over 5 years.Robert was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Alice (Hitchcock) Bradford, his sister Barbara Bacon and brother-in-law Keith McGehee. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patrecia and their children David and Carol Bradford, Bruce Bradford and Margaret Savoca, Marvin and Ruth Bradford and Carolyn and Craig Johnson. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Katie Bradford (Joseh Viviano), Rachel and Kevin Greene, Laura and Matthew Johnson, Steven Bradford (Liz Rey), Taylor and Katy Bradford and Morgan Bradford (Zac Pearson). He is also survived by his brother Stuart and Harda Bradford, sisters Emily and Rudy Cooper and Chloe McGehee, in-laws Dick Bacon, Connie Chick, Cathy and Tom Lowell, Chris Dingee and Bob Hammond.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to First United Methodist Church's Children's Clothes Closet, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL, 3801 or the Van Andel Institute for Parkinson's' Research at Attn: Development, 333 Bostwick Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 or at the following link