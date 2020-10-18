1/1
ROBERT LELEAND BRADFORD
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT LELEAND BRADFORD, 88

LAKELAND - Robert Leland Bradford of Lakeland, FL, (20 years) and of Sparta, MI (68 years), age 88, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, after being afflicted with Parkinson's Disease for over 5 years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Alice (Hitchcock) Bradford, his sister Barbara Bacon and brother-in-law Keith McGehee. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patrecia and their children David and Carol Bradford, Bruce Bradford and Margaret Savoca, Marvin and Ruth Bradford and Carolyn and Craig Johnson. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Katie Bradford (Joseh Viviano), Rachel and Kevin Greene, Laura and Matthew Johnson, Steven Bradford (Liz Rey), Taylor and Katy Bradford and Morgan Bradford (Zac Pearson). He is also survived by his brother Stuart and Harda Bradford, sisters Emily and Rudy Cooper and Chloe McGehee, in-laws Dick Bacon, Connie Chick, Cathy and Tom Lowell, Chris Dingee and Bob Hammond.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to First United Methodist Church's Children's Clothes Closet, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland, FL, 3801 or the Van Andel Institute for Parkinson's' Research at Attn: Development, 333 Bostwick Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 or at the following link
https://www.vai.org/help-donate/memorial-trubute-funds/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home
88 E Division St
Sparta, MI 49345
(616) 887-0731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Best Dad ever!!!
Carol Johnson
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved