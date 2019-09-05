Home

ROBERT LEWIS JOHNSON

ROBERT LEWIS JOHNSON Obituary
ROBERT LEWIS
JOHNSON, 88

LAKELAND - Robert Lewis Johnson, of Lakeland, died August 29, 2019, he was 88 years young.
Born at Swandale, Clay County, West Virginia on June 23,1931. Bob moved to Lakeland, Florida in November 1978 from Marietta, Ohio, to be near his loving family.
He is survived by his children: Douglas, wife Carol, Yvonne, husband Dean, John and wife Cindy, five grandchildren: Seth, Naomi, Aaron, Adam and Heather; and his great grandchild Reagan. He is also survived by five sisters: Marcella, Patsy, Sandra, Shirley, Carol and brother Dane, all of Lakeland. He is also survived by his special friend, Esther Lewis.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Myrtle Talbert and Carl Streets, and his brothers Bill, Bud and Dean.
Bob was a long time Master Mason, 32° of the Kathleen Masonic Lodge #338; a member of the Scottish Rite, the Shriners, and also of the Kentucky Colonels. He enjoyed fellowship and frequently visited hospitals bringing a smile to the sick and afflicted.
His lifetime profession was as a Boilermaker. His co-workers knew him as 'Boiler Bob.'
Memorial Service for family and friends to be held at Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801. at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
In lieu of flowers or donations please undertake an act of kindness for a child or elderly person in need, in memory of Bob.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
