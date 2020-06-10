ROBERT 'Bob'
LINDERMANN
MULBERRY - Robert (Bob) Lindemann, 71, passed away in Mulberry, Florida May 17, 2020.
Born in Staten Island, New York to Thomas and Daisy Lindemann, Bob was a graduate of the John Tyler School and Curtis High School. After graduation, Bob served in the Navy during the Vietnam war (1967-1973) on the USS Hassayampa and spent time overseas in Vietnam and the Philippines.
Bob relocated to Mulberry, FL in 1986 where he remained until his passing. He was a devoted husband of Diane (Rose) for 48 years, a supportive father of Jason, and grandfather of Kyle, Keyonna, and Ciara.
Bob was a dutiful FedEx delivery man for 24 years and then went on to be a county school and special events bus driver for Polk County also driving for Lakeland Christian School. During all those years Bob officiated FHSAA youth baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball games.
Bob was thoughtful, kind, and could strike up a conversation with anybody often making friends in the process. He leaves a legacy of life-long friendship to his buddies of 60+ years and devotion to his family who will miss him greatly.
A military service is to be held at a later date when social distancing restrictions are
lifted. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Honor Flight (Honorflight.org)
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.