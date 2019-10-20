|
|
ROBERT LOUIS
KRONK
WINTER HAVEN - Robert Louis Kronk, born in Columbus, Ohio on May 11, 1932; passed away peacefully on Wed. October 2, 2019.
Robert was a Korean War veteran, loving husband, father and grandfather known as Bob or Lucky to friends and family, had a quick wit, infectious smile, and passion for cars and trucks. He was also a NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending races and car shows. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his daughters, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family, friends and all whose lives Bob touched are invited to attend a Military Ceremony held October 25, 2019 at the Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave Bushnell, FL 33513. Services will begin at 2:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to United Veterans of Florida are requested.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019