Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kronk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Kronk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Kronk Obituary
ROBERT LOUIS
KRONK

WINTER HAVEN - Robert Louis Kronk, born in Columbus, Ohio on May 11, 1932; passed away peacefully on Wed. October 2, 2019.
Robert was a Korean War veteran, loving husband, father and grandfather known as Bob or Lucky to friends and family, had a quick wit, infectious smile, and passion for cars and trucks. He was also a NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending races and car shows. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his daughters, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family, friends and all whose lives Bob touched are invited to attend a Military Ceremony held October 25, 2019 at the Florida National Cemetery located at 6502 SW 102nd Ave Bushnell, FL 33513. Services will begin at 2:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to United Veterans of Florida are requested.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.