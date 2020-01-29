|
ROBERT 'Bob' M. COOPER
Robert 'Bob' M. Cooper, age 88, of Blue Springs, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. After months of failing health, he died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
His life was one to be celebrated! Robert Cooper made a positive, lasting impact on the lives of everyone who knew him. He grew up in Avon Park, FL, and joined the U.S. Air Force, traveling the world and living abroad in Spain and Japan-never meeting a stranger. Always known for his entrepreneurial spirit, Robert managed several small businesses throughout his life, starting with appliance and furniture stores in Kokomo, Indiana, which he later moved along with his family to Winter Haven, Florida. He loved central Florida, always enjoying the warm weather, great fishing, and living on a lake surrounded by family and friends. Robert Cooper was a dedicated and hard-working man, known for his business acumen, cultivated throughout the years with properties and businesses all over central Florida, with the pinnacle being Trader's Pawn of Winter Haven. Robert Cooper was fiercely independent, determined, and an amazing father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was loved tremendously and will be missed by many!
He is preceded in death by his mother, Tamara Foye 'Big Mom' Cooper Campbell; daughters, Marsha Chancey and Joy Nicholas; grandson Steven Nicholas, and sisters: Ruth Heckelman, Sue Bennett, Jean McGinnis, and Murl Hopper. Robert Cooper is survived by his brother, Bill Cooper of Avon Park, Florida; 12 children: Bobby Cooper, Doni Cooper, Joe Baker, Judi Norris, Jaime Cooper, Jill Skerchek, Jason Cooper, Rodney Cooper, Lori Holley, Christine Cooper, Leilani Guinn, Rick Cooper; 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, and other beloved friends and relatives.
His viewing will occur Wednesday, 29 January, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 1:00p.m. on Thursday, 30 January, at the Oakridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven, FL. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020