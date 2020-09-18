1/1
ROBERT MARION MOODY DUETTE- Robert Marion Moody
1931 - 2020
DUETTE- Robert Marion Moody, 89 passed way on September 15, 2020 at South Bay Hospital.
Mr. Moody was born on September 9, 1931 in Pierce, Florida and has been a resident of Duette since 1969. He served in the United States Navy and later owned and operated a successful construction company. He was a member and Deacon of Dry Prairie Baptist Church in Duette for 50 years. He was on the board of directors of Dunklin Memorial Church for more than 50 years. In addition to being a member of the National Association of Fleet Tug Sailors.
Mr. Moody is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Crystal Lynn Moody; parents, James and Ruth Moody; brother, James Leslie Moody and sister, Elwyn Moody Powers. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Moody; daughter, Elizabeth Moody Crews(Stan); sons, Steven Robert Moody(Janda), James Marion Moody II (Marlene) and Matthew Louis Moody(Laurie Lee); sisters, Eunice Moody Ridley and Joan Moody Ghiotto; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00PM at Dry Prairie Baptist Church, Duette, FL. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until service time. Interment services will follow at Little Union Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Litha, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests offerings be made in memory of Robert Moody to the Dunklin Memorial Church, 3342 SW Hosanah Lane, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
THE MULBERY HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI SENDS OUR CCONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES.
KENNETH MCDONALD
Friend
September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Moody family on your loss. Mr. Moody was like a second father to me growing up in Willow Oak.
Kenneth Thompson
Friend
September 16, 2020
I have always admired and respected the Moody family and especially the wonderful example of Mr. & Mrs. Moody. He was such a gentle and caring little league baseball coach and enjoyed his positive attitude to all the boys. Prayers for the family for peace and comfort from the Master and Lord of all who know Him.
Sam Adkinson
September 16, 2020
MULBERRY HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI SENDS OUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES.
KENNETH MCDONALD
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you.
KENNETH MCDONALD
Friend
September 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones.
Cindy Townley Fish
Friend
