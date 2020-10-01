ROBERT NEAL SAUNDERS, 95
LAKELAND - Robert Neal Saunders, 95, passed away on September 19th, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born on March 29, 1925, in Medina, NY, he was the son of Raymond R. Saunders and Jennie Neal Saunders. Robert went to Medina High School, and entered Duke University to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. World War II interrupted his studies. Robert joined the Navy and deployed on the USS Massachusetts. Robert spoke little about his service, but he was proud that, at the age of 21, he was the navigator-and only deck officer-on an LIS (landing ship) during a voyage from California, through the Panama Canal, to a berth in Virginia. After his discharge, he returned to Duke and graduated in 1947.
Shortly after graduation, Robert joined the American Cyanamid Company as a mining engineer, and moved to Marietta, OH. Robert met Marjorie Dods while she was working in the Sewickley, PA, library and they were married on September 8th, 1951. Marjorie joined Robert in Marietta, and their first child was born there. They moved to Brewster, FL in 1954 and then to Lakeland in 1959.
For part of his career at American Cyanamid, Robert was one of the pioneers of phosphate mine reclamation projects, and was heavily involved in the reclamation at Saddle Creek. This was in the early 1960s, long before the State of Florida passed laws regulating the phosphate industry (1975).
Robert took early retirement in 1979 and he and Marjorie spent the remainder of their long and productive lives traveling the world. They visited all seven Continents, took 23 Elder hostel trips, and went to almost all of the US National Parks. Robert was an avid walker-he walked across England, coast-to-coast, he trekked across a glacier at the age of 71, and rounded Lake Hollingsworth well into his 80s.
Robert also volunteered. He did tax preparation for AARP, he delivered Meals on Wheels, and he worked extensively with Florida Trails and Rails to Trails. Robert also loved camping (often at folk music venues), competitive sailing, and canoeing. His indoor activities included a role as floor manager for the Lakeland Community Theater and season tickets to the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra. He read incessantly, almost to the very end of his life.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marjorie Dods Saunders, and his grandson, Robert Wilbanks. He is survived by children Kathryn Saunders (Dean Williams) of Lawrence, KS; Rebecca Saunders of Baton Rouge, LA; Thomas Saunders (Anne) of Longboat Key; and Judith Wilbanks (Vaughn) of Mulberry; five grandchildren, and almost (due next month!) a great grandchild.
Given present circumstances, there will be no gathering. Donations can be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice http://gsclakeland.org
