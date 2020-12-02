ROBERT

O'BERRY, Jr., 65



BARTOW - Robert O'Berry, Jr., age 65, passed away November 26, 2020 at his home in Bartow.

He was born on May 14, 1955 in Bartow to the late Robert O'Berry Sr. and Elizabeth (Walsh) O'Berry. He was a lifelong resident of Bartow. He worked for 30 years for Polk County in Environmental Services. He was a member of the Boy Scouts. He was an avid football fan, enjoyed movies, cruises and eating.

He is survived by his sisters Beverly Litwiller of Tampa and Ruth O'Berry of Lakeland, niece Kim Kaylor (Ray) of Wesley Chapel, nephew Michael Litwiller (April) of Odessa, 3 great nieces, 1 great nephew and an extended family.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10-11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.



