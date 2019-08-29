Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT August
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT P. CARLSON LAKELAND - Robert P. Carlson died on August

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT P. CARLSON LAKELAND - Robert P. Carlson died on August Obituary
ROBERT P.
CARLSON

LAKELAND - Robert P. Carlson died on August 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland with his wife at his side.
Robert 'Bob' Carlson was born on July 13, 1947 to the late Lottie and Alexander Carlson. He graduated from Sebring High School and joined the US Navy where he served from 1966 through 1970. Robert was employed with Lakeland Presbyterian Homes where he retired after 35 years of service. In his retirement he enjoyed his family, camping, travel and bowling.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Carlson, sons James (Heather) Carlson, Gary (Michelle) Carlson, stepson Kenneth Gammon; grandchildren Bai-Leigh, Colby, Michael, Rene and Elizabeth, all of Lakeland, Florida; brother Gerald (Stella) Carlson of Pennsylvania. Preceded in death by brother Lloyd 'Bud' (Patricia) of Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held Saturday August 31 from 11-12 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12 noon at the Florida Presbyterian Chapel located at 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.