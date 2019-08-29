|
ROBERT P.
CARLSON
LAKELAND - Robert P. Carlson died on August 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland with his wife at his side.
Robert 'Bob' Carlson was born on July 13, 1947 to the late Lottie and Alexander Carlson. He graduated from Sebring High School and joined the US Navy where he served from 1966 through 1970. Robert was employed with Lakeland Presbyterian Homes where he retired after 35 years of service. In his retirement he enjoyed his family, camping, travel and bowling.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Carlson, sons James (Heather) Carlson, Gary (Michelle) Carlson, stepson Kenneth Gammon; grandchildren Bai-Leigh, Colby, Michael, Rene and Elizabeth, all of Lakeland, Florida; brother Gerald (Stella) Carlson of Pennsylvania. Preceded in death by brother Lloyd 'Bud' (Patricia) of Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held Saturday August 31 from 11-12 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12 noon at the Florida Presbyterian Chapel located at 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019