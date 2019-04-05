|
|
ROBERT PERRY
DEAN, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Robert Perry Dean, 94, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lifecare Center of Winter Haven.
Robert was born in Colquitt, GA on June 10, 1924 to the late George and Alma Dean. Robert was known as 'Big Daddy' and made a difference in the lives of all who had the privilege to know him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Dean, and daughters, Ever Elaine Dean and Pauline Marion Antonius.
He is survived by sisters, Margaret Dean, Jimmie Ruth Howell and brother, George Dempsey Dean. He is also survived by grandchildren, David Dean, Seri Baker and Eric Antonius, as well as many great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
Flowers can be sent to Glen Abbey/Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave, Auburndale, Fl.
Graveside services only will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Auburndale Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019