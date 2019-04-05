Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
For more information about
ROBERT DEAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT PERRY DEAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT PERRY DEAN Obituary
ROBERT PERRY
DEAN, 94

WINTER HAVEN - Robert Perry Dean, 94, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lifecare Center of Winter Haven.
Robert was born in Colquitt, GA on June 10, 1924 to the late George and Alma Dean. Robert was known as 'Big Daddy' and made a difference in the lives of all who had the privilege to know him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Dean, and daughters, Ever Elaine Dean and Pauline Marion Antonius.
He is survived by sisters, Margaret Dean, Jimmie Ruth Howell and brother, George Dempsey Dean. He is also survived by grandchildren, David Dean, Seri Baker and Eric Antonius, as well as many great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
Flowers can be sent to Glen Abbey/Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave, Auburndale, Fl.
Graveside services only will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Auburndale Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now