ROBERT PETER
WOLF, 70
LAKELAND - Robert Peter Wolf, age 70, a nearly life-long resident of Lakeland, passed away at his home in Morganton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his dear parents Rhoda and Leonard Wolf, and is survived by his three loving siblings - Susan (Bruce) Scheinberg of Miami, Michael (Betty) Wolf of Gainesville and Laurie (Don) Altshuler of Maitland - and by his six nieces and nephews, all of whom loved their Uncle Bobby, and their eight children. Bobby (to his family, Bob to his friends) was born in Paterson, New Jersey, but had the good sense to move to Lakeland as a toddler. He worked for decades in the citrus and cattle business in central and southwest Florida, first with Nat Wolf Corporation and then as President of Ro-Len Properties Enterprises. He was a dedicated fan of the Lakeland High Dreadnaughts (Class of 1967), the University of Florida (Bull Gator) and the New York Yankees (from Mantle to Judge). His passing has left a hole in the hearts of his family and of his many friends from all walks of life who will miss his quick wit, his mastery of trivia, and his generous spirit.
A graveside service will be held at Temple Emanuel Cemetery at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, at 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Temple Emanuel in Lakeland or the UF College of Veterinary Medicine.
Arrangements entrusted to Beth Shalom Memorial Chapel, 640 Lee Road, Orlando FL 32810. 407.599.1180 www.bethshalommemorialchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019