1/1
ROBERT POWERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT
POWERS, 91
Chief Petty Officer

LAKELAND - Robert Powers died on August 23, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri to Edgar and Clara Powers. He married his wife Priscilla on June 27, 1964 in Arlington, Virginia.
He joined the Navy in December of 1945 and retired in April of 1966. He served on several different ships, living in Germany for two years and Taiwan for one year. He served in Washington, DC from 1961 to 1966. He worked for Vitro until he retired again in 1986. In 1986, Priscilla and Robert came to Lakeland, Priscilla's hometown.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge, branch 1291, serving as secretary for eight years. Robert also loved playing golf.
Robert is survived by his wife, Priscilla. He will be buried in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved