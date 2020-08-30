ROBERT
POWERS, 91
Chief Petty Officer
LAKELAND - Robert Powers died on August 23, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri to Edgar and Clara Powers. He married his wife Priscilla on June 27, 1964 in Arlington, Virginia.
He joined the Navy in December of 1945 and retired in April of 1966. He served on several different ships, living in Germany for two years and Taiwan for one year. He served in Washington, DC from 1961 to 1966. He worked for Vitro until he retired again in 1986. In 1986, Priscilla and Robert came to Lakeland, Priscilla's hometown.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge, branch 1291, serving as secretary for eight years. Robert also loved playing golf.
Robert is survived by his wife, Priscilla. He will be buried in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
.
