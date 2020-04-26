|
|
ROBERT RAYMOND
HENNECY, Sr.
9/10/28 - 4/18/20
LAKELAND - Raymond Hennecy was born to Solomon Joseph III 'Sollie' and Ruth Elizabeth (Wilson) Hennecy in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County, while the unnamed Florida hurricane passed over the Lakeland area on September 10, 1928. At the time of his death, he was a sixth generation native Floridian, with a present total of 10 generations, from his 3X great-grandfather to his great-great baby grand-daughter.
Mr. Hennecy was raised as a child and young man at Gapway Baptist Church, established by his Combee ancestors in the 1800s. Raymond's first job was working at his father's automotive and electrical repair shop located in downtown Lakeland, Raymond was also one of the First Publix Employees in the Truck Maintenance Dept. when Publix only had 8 trucks. As a young adult, he became a student at the former Baptist Bible Institute of Florida, located in Niceville, where he was licensed as a minister of the Gospel. He and his wife, Betty Jo, were married in 1950, at Eastside Baptist Church of Lakeland where they were charter members. They worked together with the few other congregants to bring exponential growth for over 35 years. He was an ordained deacon and taught Men's Sunday school there. As empty nesters, Mr. and Mrs. Hennecy returned their membership to Gapway Baptist. Raymond continued active deaconship there for many years, eventually being honored as Deacon Emeritus when his health began to decline. His favorite hymn was 'The Old Rugged Cross.' It became the lullaby to sing his babies to sleep. Throughout his life he never waned in his passion for others to know the same love and relationship he had with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Raymond was a southern gentleman, who taught his children how to love, serve and take pride in their heritage. Daddy, There is a heartbreaking void now and you will be missed till we join you again. See you at the House!
In addition to his parents, Raymond Hennecy was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 49 years, Betty Jo and his three siblings Joe, Frank & Margaret. He is survived by his children Carolyn (Wendell) Smith, Robert (Betty) Hennecy Jr., Clinton Joseph & Clifton William Hennecy, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020