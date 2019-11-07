|
ROBERT 'BOBBY' SCOTT THOMPSON, Sr.
WINTER HAVEN - Robert 'Bobby' Scott Thompson, Sr. went to Heaven Tuesday, November 5th, 2019.
Born in Stamford, CT, he was the son of Paul Arnold and Geneva Ann Thompson. He was a 1971 graduate of Lakeland High School and attended Traviss Vo-Tech and was a mechanic by trade.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven where he enjoyed helping in Youth Ministry. Bobby is remembered as a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed restoring antique vehicles.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda 'Cissy' Thompson of 46 years, daughters Christy Thompson, and April Mann (Nathan), son Robert 'Bobby' Thomp-son (Lynn), 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Paulette and brother, Billy.
Viewing at Faith Baptist Church, Winter Haven, Saturday, Nov. 9th, 10am and memorial service at 11am. Interment at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
