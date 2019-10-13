|
ROBERT 'BOB'
SHAWN
WENDEL, 60
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Robert 'Bob' Shawn Wendel died September 4, 2019, at the age of 60, following an accident in Sydney, Australia, where he had lived for many years.
Bob was born March 5, 1959 in Lakeland, Florida. He graduated from Santa Fe Catholic High School in 1977 and from Florida State University in 1981 with a degree in Theatre and Communications. Bob moved to Los Angeles in 1984 to pursue a career in acting, and moved to Australia in 1988, where he lived until his death. There he was publisher and editor of the Surry Scene monthly magazine and worked as an educator with high school and adult students specializing in English, drama and hospitality. His later career included roles as an immigration services legal advisor, and as an immigration agent with the Australian government.
Bob was a lover of animals and the arts. He adored his cats and dedicated a song to each one of them. With his abundant creative energy, Bob perfected his many talents in acting, writing, entertaining, teaching, and gardening. He was an avid world traveler, studying abroad in England, and traveling extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East on a round-the-world ticket in his early 30s. Bob was fiercely loyal to his friends, family and animals, and loved to share stories of his many adventures. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by stepmother Mary Wendel, sisters Anne-Marie Wendel and Erika Noll (David Balcom), brothers John Wendel and Greg Wendel, nieces Ceara Wendel, Brenna Hilby, Sydney and Clara Balcom, great nephews Mason and Westin Bellamy, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends. Among others who will mourn his loss are loyal and long time friends Roland Sinn and Alfredo Bouvier of Sydney. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Judith Fleming Jolicoeur, father Albert Wendel, stepfather Jerry Jolicouer, and cousin David I. Wendel.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 AM at Resurrection Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to your favorite animal charity.
