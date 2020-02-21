Home

ROBERT SMITH "BOB" DAVIS

ROBERT SMITH "BOB" DAVIS Obituary
ROBERT SMITH 'BOB' DAVIS, 87

LAKELAND - Bob Davis went to be with the Lord Monday, February 17, 2020.
He was born 9/29/1932 in Clyattville, Georgia to Ruth (Peterson) & Parrish Davis, but spent most of his life in Lakeland, FL. Bob served in the Navy from 1951-54. He retired from GTE after 30 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Karl) Plankenhorn, Lakeland, grandsons, Ryan (Mary) Plankenhorn, NC, Trevor (Kathy) Plankenhorn, Gainesville, great grandchildren, Luke, Emily, and Max, Gainesville and his dear sweet friend and companion of 38 years, Kathy Maine, Sun City Center.
He enjoyed travel, camping, & canoeing.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 6 at 11:00 - Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, at Serenity Gardens. There will be a graveside service in Valdosta, GA at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
