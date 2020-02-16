|
|
ROBERT 'BOB' STANLEY
NELSON, Sr., 91
HAINES CITY - Robert 'Bob' Stanley Nelson Sr., 91 of Haines City, FL, passed away January 17, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY to Arthur and Helen Nelson on June 20, 1928. He was the eldest of his siblings Jane and Arthur. His family moved to Green Brook, NJ where he graduated from North Plainfield HS. Bob was a U.S. Marine Corps Corporal and served during WWII on the USS Midway. He retired in 1990 from Northeastern Products, a Campbell Soup Company.
Bob enjoyed both working and relaxing in the outdoors, spending time with the Knights of Columbus and was a true mentor of Scouting. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for 65 years. During his youth he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and continued Boy Scouting in South Plainfield, NJ and a Scoutmaster of Troop 124 for more than 20 years before moving to FL where he remained in scouting as a Boy Scouts Unit Commissioner for the Lake Region District of the greater Tampa Bay area. Bob was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus assembly 1500 in Winter Haven, FL.
Bob is preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Ann Frank (Paul).
He is survived by his wife Barbara Ann of 68 years, son Robert Nelson Jr. (Pam), daughters Patricia Smith (David) and Nancy Raffele (Sal). Grandchildren Kris Slaughter, Michael Frank, David Smith (Claire), Gabe Raffele, Katie Raffele, Matt Nelson, Sarah Nelson. Great-grand-children Morgan Slaughter, Scout Slaughter, Olivia Shealy, David 'Wayne' Smith III, and Grant Smith.
Funeral Mass in honor of Bob will be held on Feb. 18th at 10:00 AM at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 10472 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, with a committal ceremony at 2:00 PM at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd.
Services provided by Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32207.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020