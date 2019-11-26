Home

ROBERT STERLING "BOB" McDOWELL

ROBERT STERLING "BOB" McDOWELL Obituary
5/29/42 - 11/16/19

WINTER HAVEN - Bob was born in Sandstone, WV, where he was raised by Paul and Ruth Lewis. When he was 15 years old, he moved to Chicago, IL with his family. Bob met the love of his life and they were married June 23, 1962.
He was a loving husband of 57 years to Arlene K. McDowell nee (Guarnery).
Bob served in the US Army 101st Airborne Division 17th Assault Helicopter Division in Vietnam from 1966-1968.
Bob was a wonderful brother to his two sisters Cindy (Fred) Farley and Kathy (Donald) Shannon. Bob was an amazing father to his two children Robert S. McDowell, Jr. and Wendy (Jeffrey) Bach. Bob was a doting grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his 5 grandchildren: Richard, Anthony, Hailey, Christian and Reagan Bach.
He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Ruth Lewis.
Please, no flowers. Make contributions to .
A memorial service will be held November 29, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church at 327 Ave. C SE, Winter Haven, FL. Visitation will be 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
