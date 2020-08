Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT STEVEN ANDRE, 53



LAKELAND - Robert S. Andre died 7/22/20. Born in King of Prussia, PA. Survived by parents, Earl & Laura; siblings James, Debra. Gentry Morrison C.C.



