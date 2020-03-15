Home

ROBERT TATE COOKE

LAKELAND - Robert Tate Cooke, Jr., 60, passed away March 11, 2020.
Robert was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 11, 1960. He has lived in central Florida for 42 years. He enjoyed football and volunteering his time to the Big Brother Program.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Tate Cooke, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Cooke; sister, Gloria (James) Blanton; nephew, Wesley (Stacey) Blanton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Beacon Hill Colony Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VISTE, 1232 E. Magnolia St. Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
