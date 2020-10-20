ROBERT THOMAS JARDINE, 80



WINTER HAVEN - Robert Thomas Jardine, 80, of Winter Haven went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020. He was born November 4, 1939. He passed peacefully in his home with his good friend Barbara Williams & his beloved guide dog Renada by his side.

Bob was an active member of the Winter Haven Christian Church, and member of the Moose Lodge. He participated in Sunshine Star Senior weightlifting games and received multiple awards. He had a love for his guide dogs.

He was survived by his daughters Linda Nance and Jeannie Fowler, their husbands Chris Nance and Ken Fowler; his brother George Jardine; grandchildren Lonnie Fowler, Nicholas Fowler, Brittany Meyer, Travis Cooper, Brian Cooper and Aiden Nance; and multiple great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation.

The family will be organizing a small, private memorial.



