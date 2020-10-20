1/1
ROBERT THOMAS JARDINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT THOMAS JARDINE, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Robert Thomas Jardine, 80, of Winter Haven went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020. He was born November 4, 1939. He passed peacefully in his home with his good friend Barbara Williams & his beloved guide dog Renada by his side.
Bob was an active member of the Winter Haven Christian Church, and member of the Moose Lodge. He participated in Sunshine Star Senior weightlifting games and received multiple awards. He had a love for his guide dogs.
He was survived by his daughters Linda Nance and Jeannie Fowler, their husbands Chris Nance and Ken Fowler; his brother George Jardine; grandchildren Lonnie Fowler, Nicholas Fowler, Brittany Meyer, Travis Cooper, Brian Cooper and Aiden Nance; and multiple great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation.
The family will be organizing a small, private memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved