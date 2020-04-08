Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BLAZE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. BLAZE


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT W. BLAZE Obituary
ROBERT W.
BLAZE, III
3/30/44 - 3/30/20

LAKELAND - Robert 'Rob' Blaze, 76, of Lakeland, passed away in his sleep on March 30, 2020, after a 2 1/2 year battle with bone cancer.
Rob was born and raised in Winter Haven, FL. Went to W.H.H.S., Class of '63. He joined the U.S. Navy in April '67 and served on the USS Lafayette nuclear submarine.
Robert is survived by his life partner, Elaine Lincoln of Lakeland, FL; his sister, Margie Blaze Weaver of Orlando, FL; his four Children and their families all in GA, Brent (Stephanie) Blaze, Jennifer (Matt) Long, Samantha (Chad Rosine) Blaze, Robert 'Robbie' Blaze, IV; and 5 grandchildren.
Services will take place at The Ascension Episcopal Church in Orlando, FL at a later date.
Rest in peace my love.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -