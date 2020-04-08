|
|
ROBERT W.
BLAZE, III
3/30/44 - 3/30/20
LAKELAND - Robert 'Rob' Blaze, 76, of Lakeland, passed away in his sleep on March 30, 2020, after a 2 1/2 year battle with bone cancer.
Rob was born and raised in Winter Haven, FL. Went to W.H.H.S., Class of '63. He joined the U.S. Navy in April '67 and served on the USS Lafayette nuclear submarine.
Robert is survived by his life partner, Elaine Lincoln of Lakeland, FL; his sister, Margie Blaze Weaver of Orlando, FL; his four Children and their families all in GA, Brent (Stephanie) Blaze, Jennifer (Matt) Long, Samantha (Chad Rosine) Blaze, Robert 'Robbie' Blaze, IV; and 5 grandchildren.
Services will take place at The Ascension Episcopal Church in Orlando, FL at a later date.
Rest in peace my love.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020