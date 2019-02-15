|
|
REV. ROBERT W.
FARROW, 88
SPANISH FORT, AL. - Rev. Robert W. Farrow passed away Feb. 6, 2019, in Spanish Fort, Alabama.
Born April 4, 1930 in Red Bank, N.J., he was a retired Presbyterian Minister who served the First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven from 1963-1972. He attended Union Seminary in New York City, where he met his wife. He also received a MA in psychology from George State University.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara Lindenmeyer Farrow, four adult children: Tim Farrow, Sheri Sky, Terry Farrow and Beth Geiger, one grandson Benjamin Frey and two great grandchildren: Andrew Geiger and Sara Beth Geiger.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019