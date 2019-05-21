Home

ROBERT W. LACOMBE

ROBERT W. LACOMBE Obituary
ROBERT W.
LACOMBE, 75

LAKELAND - Robert W. Lacombe, 75, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1944 in Waterville, ME to parents Marie (Veilleux) and Leopold Lacombe. He moved to Lakeland, FL, 13 years ago from Winslow, ME. Robert was a US Army Veteran, member of Elks the Lodge and American Legion. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL.
Robert enjoyed music, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and working in the clubhouse kitchen.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Lemieux) Lacombe, of Lakeland FL; daughter Jill Lacombe of Lakeland, FL; sons Joel (Sharyn) Lacombe of Austin, TX and James Lacombe of Lakeland, FL; grandsons Zachary and Logan Lacombe of Austin, TX; brother Leopold (Stella) Lacombe, Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Road Lakeland, FL with a funeral Mass to begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to s Project or Talbot House Ministries in his name. Condolences may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2019
