ROBERT W.
MEYER, 79
LAKELAND - Robert W. Meyer, 79, of Lakeland, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
Known as 'Bob' by friends and family, his trademarks were an inviting smile, a hearty laugh, and a genuine caring attitude for others.
He will be remembered via a celebration of life by close friends and family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Bob requested that no gifts or flowers be sent, but only that individuals consider an act of kindness toward another in his remembrance.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019