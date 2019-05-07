|
ROBERT WARREN
HARPER, 54
SEBRING - Robert Warren Harper, age 54, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Sebring, FL after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born December 29, 1964 in Tampa, FL to parents Glenn Harper and Bettye Warren and resided in Lakeland, Plant City and most recently, Zephyrhills, FL.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Blair (James) of Tallahassee, FL; his parents, Glenn Harper of Avon Park, FL and Bettye Warren of Oak Island, NC; his sisters, Toni Brooks (Jim) of Avon Park, FL, Karen Merando of Lakeland, FL; brother, Glenn Dale Harper, Jr. of Pasco County, FL.
A die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneer's fan, he lit up every room with his humor and was blessed with many lifelong friendships. He loved spending time with family, watching movies, thrifting, watching sports and working with his hands on his many projects. His sense of humor, friendship and love will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those interested in the event details please email
[email protected] gmail.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
