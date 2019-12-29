|
|
ROBERT 'Bob'
WAYNE SIMPSON
LAKELAND - Robert 'Bob' Wayne Simpson, 95, of Lakeland, passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019.
He was born in Alliance, OH on January 15, 1924 to the late Melbert Simpson and Nellie Redmond.
Robert worked for Polk County as a Right of Way Agent for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Robert received the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal- 5 stars, and American Area Medal. He was very proud of his family, and loved spending time with them.
Robert is survived by his daughter Sandra Funk, granddaughter Leeann (Bubba) Lambert, great-grand-children Aidan and Lily Lambert.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Elizabeth R. Simpson.
Funeral services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Monday December 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 E CR 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019