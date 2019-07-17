|
ROBERT 'BOB' WENDELL
ALLEN, Sr., 90
LAKELAND - Robert Wendell Allen, Sr., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 with family by his side. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Farmer Allen. He is survived by his 3 sons: Robert Allen, Jr., (Kathleen), Thomas Allen (Teresa), Timothy Allen (Kimberly); sister, Carol Harmon, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19. 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019