The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WENDELL "BOB" ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT WENDELL "BOB" ALLEN Obituary
ROBERT 'BOB' WENDELL
ALLEN, Sr., 90

LAKELAND - Robert Wendell Allen, Sr., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 with family by his side. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Farmer Allen. He is survived by his 3 sons: Robert Allen, Jr., (Kathleen), Thomas Allen (Teresa), Timothy Allen (Kimberly); sister, Carol Harmon, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19. 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now