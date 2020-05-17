ROBERT WILLIAM 'BOB' CLAUSSEN
GROVETOWN, GA - Robert William 'Bob' Claussen passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 95.
Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois and even though he left his hometown in 1947, he never lost his love for that terrific city and growing up on the south side. He was educated in Chicago public schools and attended Tilden Technical High School. Prior to being drafted by the U.S. Army, Bob received scholarships to Northwestern University. While in the Army he was sent to Virginia Tech and graduated from their ASTP program with a degree in civil engineering. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned to Northwestern to complete his engineering degree, graduating from McCormick School of Engineering in 1947. He worked several years for Swift & Co. on construction projects for their plant food and oil mill divisions throughout the southern US.
In 1956 Bob accepted an offer to join and ultimately become part owner of Linder Industrial Machinery Co. of Lakeland, FL. Over the next 30 years he developed and managed an engineering division that designed, manufactured and built facilities for mining, chemical, paper and concrete products and institutional food industries. He loved his job and was the ultimate honest businessman.
Bob was a lifetime volunteer. He truly loved to help people. While living in Lakeland he was an active member of Citrus Center Kiwanis Club, board member of VISTE and numerous other organizations. After moving to Augusta, GA he served on the board of Hope House, was treasurer of the University Hospital Volunteer Board, and member of Kiwanis Club Uptown Augusta. Bob was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.
Bob's love for people made him a great conversationalist. He enjoyed nothing more than getting together with friends and family, firing up the Big Green Egg and sharing the best stories of the past and present. He would strike up a conversation, give advice, provide instruction or simply listen when needed. He was a generous man who would not allow anyone to be in need. He was warm, charming, engaging and his love for life was unparalleled. His sense of humor was nothing short of extraordinary. He had a love for all things Northwestern, any kind of sports, a fine bottle of Bourbon, but most importantly, his family and friends. He loved nothing more than to raise the roof when his favorite team beat the competition, or when he was the overall winner of a good game of Sequence.
Bob is survived by his wife, Clara Claussen of Grovetown, GA, his daughter, Dianne Claussen, Bradenton, FL, his son, Robert A. Claussen, Sarasota, FL, his daughter-in-law, Kim Claussen, St. Simons, GA, his granddaughter, Mackenzie Claussen, St. Simons, GA, daughter, Melissa Magann (Shelley Childers), Ft. Mill, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances Claussen, his son, William Claussen and his sister, Eleanore Shipplick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope House, P.O. Box 3597, Augusta, GA 30914.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.