ROBERT WILSON
WAGES, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Robert Wilson Wages, age 89, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Wed. March 27, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Wages was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Opp, Alabama to William Ervin and Minnie Margaret (Strickland) Wages. He was a Winter Haven resident since the 1940s coming from Alabama. He was a United States Navy veteran. Robert was the produce manager for Publix for 16 years, worked for the Polk County School Board in the maintenance department and was the owner/operator of a neighborhood produce market on 34th Street. He enjoyed the outdoors (fishing, hunting & gardening) and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Cleon Wages and 3 sisters: Voncile Rinke, Ruthie Black & Alice Grissett.
Robert is survived by his loving family: wife of 66 yrs. Thelma Wages of Winter Haven, 2 daughters: Sandy (Brian) Lastinger of Winter Haven, Karen (Bobby) Dotson of Auburndale; brother Fred (Olivia) Wages of Winter Haven, 2 sisters: Merle (Ed) Bledsoe of Winter Haven, Frances Clark of Kansas, 4 grandchildren: Jason (Lynette) Lastinger of Cumming, GA, Jenna Lastinger of Winter Haven, Kristen (Cody Metzler) Dotson of Auburndale, Robby (Brittany) Dotson of Auburndale, 3 gt. grandchildren: Kaden, Wesley & Haagen.
Visitation will be Thurs. April 4, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Fri. April 5th at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale. Interment will follow at Auburndale Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019