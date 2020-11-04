ROBERT WITTMANN, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Robert 'Bob' Wittmann of Winter Haven passed away from a sudden illness Oct. 29, 2020 at Forsythe Hospice House. He was 82.
Mr. Wittmann was born Sept. 16, 1938 in Johnstown, NY, to Anne Marie and Emile Wittmann. He had one older brother, John.
Mr. Wittmann enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1956, the beginning of a 21-year military career. He married his childhood sweetheart, Dorine, on March 25, 1959, and in 1961 welcomed his first child, Steven Robert. A daughter, Sherry Lyn, followed in 1965.
While in the Air Force, Mr. Wittmann worked on KC135 aircraft, B52 bombers and F4 fighter jets. He also served in Thailand, maintaining Super Jolly Green Giant helicopters and flying combat search and rescue missions to recover downed airmen in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Wittmann retired from the 35th Avionics Maintenance Squadron (TAC) in 1977 as an Automatic FLT Control Systems Technician. He and his family moved to Florida where he started a second career working in the Vehicle Assembly Building for defense contractors servicing NASA's Space Shuttles at Kennedy Space Center.
The Wittmann family moved to California in 1986 where Mr. Wittmann began a third career as a woodworking artisan. He opened a gift shop with his brother in Solvang.
In 1998, Mr. Wittmann and his wife moved to Maryland to live near family, officially retiring. Retirement gave him time to pursue his love of sports, especially bowling and golf. He combined these sports for two separate 1st-place finishes in the Lanes to Links Championship with his teammates.
Mr. Wittmann and his wife moved to Winter Haven, FL, in 2012 where he continued his active lifestyle, winning four gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the Polk County Senior Games.
Mr. and Mrs. Wittmann celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Mr. Wittmann is survived by his wife, Dorine Wittmann of Winter Haven, children Dr. Steve Wittmann of Umatilla and Sherry Spause of Hanover, MD, his grandchildren Matt, Scott and Jordan, all of Hanover, MD, and his brother John Wittman of Lompoc, CA.
The family will hold memorial services at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4289, 2441 7th St. SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Those wishing to make a memorial donation can contribute to the American Cancer Society
.