ROBERT 'BOB'
ZIEGLER, 70
LAKELAND - Mr. Robert 'Bob' Ziegler, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 70.
Bob was born to parents Frederick and Brownie Ziegler on March 4, 1949 in Lakeland, FL. He grew up the eldest of two, attended Lakeland High School and similar to half of Lakeland residents, had a long career at Publix, retiring in 2001.
Bob, or 'Papa,' as known by his grandchildren, had a full life and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Memories of Bob shared by friends and family will include the Softball World Series Championship, many golf courses, trout fishing in the streams around Clayton, Ga., his love for good food (or maybe quantity of food) and most importantly his absolute sincere love for family and friends...... and of course, his stubbornness.
Bob is survived by his son, Brian Ziegler; daughter-in-law, Dominique Ziegler; his brother, John Ziegler; sister-in-law, Sig Ziegler, grandchildren, Isabella Chomysyn and Caden Ziegler; great-granddaughter, Mia Rose Thompson; neph-ew Erich Ziegler and nieces, Christine Zieg-ler and Madeline Blizzard.
The cremation will take place in Austin, TX. Bob has requested not to have a service, rather to celebrate his life with the memories enjoyed with him. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019