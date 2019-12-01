|
ROBERTA LOUISE
PAYE, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Roberta Louise Paye, 80, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born May 24, 1939 in high Point, NC she has been a resident of Winter Haven since moving here in 1975 from Fayetteville, NC. She was a member of the American Legion Post 8 Auxiliary and the Auxiliary Post 4289.
She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Paye in 2006. She is survived by: a son, John F. Paye, Jr. of Winter Haven; a daughter, Sheila Darrigan of Winter Haven; two brothers, Robert Gillis and Gary Gene Gillis, both of Broadway, NC; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 3:00pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the American Legion Post 8 in Winter Haven. Her remains will be inurned with her husband at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019