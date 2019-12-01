Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
American Legion Post 8
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA PAYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA LOUISE PAYE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERTA LOUISE PAYE Obituary
ROBERTA LOUISE
PAYE, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Roberta Louise Paye, 80, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Born May 24, 1939 in high Point, NC she has been a resident of Winter Haven since moving here in 1975 from Fayetteville, NC. She was a member of the American Legion Post 8 Auxiliary and the Auxiliary Post 4289.
She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Paye in 2006. She is survived by: a son, John F. Paye, Jr. of Winter Haven; a daughter, Sheila Darrigan of Winter Haven; two brothers, Robert Gillis and Gary Gene Gillis, both of Broadway, NC; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 3:00pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the American Legion Post 8 in Winter Haven. Her remains will be inurned with her husband at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -