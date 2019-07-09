|
|
ROBERTA
'BOBBIE' SALING, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Roberta 'Bobbie' Saling, 90, passed away July 7, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. Born in Pontiac, Michigan December 15th, 1928 to Robert L. Cahill and Marie Halstead Cahill, she attended St. Fredricks School and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Pontiac. Roberta was employed by the Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors and was on the Financial Staff for 32 years. She moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1989 and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
Roberta was active with the Auxiliary to the VFW, Post 4289, Winter Haven, serving various offices including President and Treasurer. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Winter Haven and past board member of the Oakland County Boat Club, Sylvan Lake, Michigan. She enjoyed fishing with her husband Ed, Bingo, casinos and solving logic problems.
She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband, Edgar Nordyke. Friends include Mary Lou and Bob Walwer of Winter Havenm Bette' Simons of White Cloud, MI and Rita Ridwell and the Philip Wells family of Oregon.
A Mass of Celebration will be held at St. Joseph Chapel, Winter Haven on July 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. a visitation prior at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterford, MI.
Funeral arrangements by Steele's Family Funeral Services. Burial arrangements by Donaldson, Johns and Evans, Waterford, Michigan.
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019