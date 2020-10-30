ROBERTA 'Bobby' WHITE, 94
HAINES CITY- Roberta 'Bobby' White, 94, of Haines City, FL, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020. She was born Oct. 31, 1925 in San Antonio, TX to the late Charles and Priscella Sloan.
Bobby lived a full, rich life. Her life centered around God and her family which included her church. She traveled extensively in Europe and the Orient. She had great moral integrity, a fabulous humor, was self taught in many things, a good artist, and loved babies.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Bowman, grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of love and friendship.