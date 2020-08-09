ROBERTO I.
MORRELL, 96
LAKELAND - Mr. Roberto I. Morrell, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26 at his home in Lakeland, Florida among family and friends. Roberto was born on February 13, 1924 in Havana, Cuba to Roberto Fernandez-Morrell and Maria Antonia Batista. He was predeceased by his parents and his three sisters, Marta Fernandez-Morrell, Isabel Erviti and Celia Fernandez-Morrell (RSCJ).
He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., graduating Valedictorian in 1944, and returned to Cuba where he married his wife of 72 years, Maria Teresa Alvarez Calvo. In 1960, after the nationalization of private industry in Cuba, Roberto moved his family to the United States, settling in Lakeland working at W. R. Grace until his retirement in 1985.
In addition to his wife, Roberto is survived by his eight children, Roberto A. Morrell and his wife Tina, Maria Teresa Morrell, Celia Nolin, Gonzalo J. Morrell, Maria Antonia Martinez, Ignacio E. Morrell and his wife Kimberley, Eduardo F. Morrell and his wife Shannon, and Jorge A. Morrell and his wife Karen; and by 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Roberto was an active member of St. John Neumann Church in Lakeland, FL where his private funeral will be held on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations in his name be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
