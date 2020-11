Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCELIA

HOLMES, 94



TAMPA - Rocelia Holmes, 94, died 11/1/20. Visit: Tues. 10:30am; graveside svc. 11am, both at Shady Grove Cemetery, Tampa. Williams F.H.



