REV. ROCKY ALLEN SCOTT
1949 - 2020
REV. ROCKY ALLEN SCOTT, 71

LAKE ALFRED - Rev. Rocky Allen Scott, age 71, born Jan. 7th, 1949 in Winter Haven, FL and entered into the Presence of the Lord on Oct 3rd, 2020 at home in Lake Alfred.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Linda Scott; his children Melissa Beasley and husband Brian, James Scott and wife Deanna; his mother Burnette Scott; brother Wayne Scott and wife Debra; sister Shirley Stringer and husband Raymond, sister Teresa Needham and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Alissa Scott, Ashley Beasley, Cody Massengill, Jose Rojas; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Earl Scott.
He was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from the city of Auburndale.
He was ordained with the Assemblies of God Church and served as Pastor of 4 different churches during his tenure. He enjoyed the outdoors, yard sales and auctions as well as raising animals. He remained devoted to his Faith and Family throughout his life. He will forever be missed by so many because he never met a stranger and shared his love of life and family with everyone.
The viewing will be Wed. at Ott-Laughlin in Winter Haven from 6-8 PM. Funeral will be Thurs. at 10 AM at Ott Laughlin in Winter Haven.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral
10:00 AM
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
