When I found out that you was gone it really broke me. I knew I had to be strong because God makes no mistakes. I am going to miss you so much. Our family will never be the same without you. You was the party and you loved your family no matter what. I know that your mother, father, and brother was at those golden gates waiting to welcome you home. Kiss them for me. I love you so much uncle Roger. Rest up my boy



Chandra Fisher Firmin

