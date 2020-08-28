RODGER LEE
FISHER, 68
TALLAHASSEE - Rodger Lee Fisher, 68, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral services are Friday 12 noon in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
A native of Johnson's Crossroads in Putnam County, Mr. Fisher was a 1969 graduate of Central Academy High School. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from FAMU. He was a United States Navy veteran and a former employee with CENTEL and the Division of Communications, Florida Department of Management Services. He was a die-hard Rattler fan. Cherishing precious memories are his sons: Rodger (Riana), Roderick, Johnathan and Alexander Fisher; daughters: Kinisha Fisher-Mims, Latasha Fisher (John) Tita and Katrina Fisher; brothers: James A., Franklin P. (Deloris), David (Bettye), Henry (Yvette), Lorenzo (Lor-ene) and Claude (Clar-etta) Fisher; sisters: Katrina (James) Griffin, Vanessa (Vance) Lewis and Hattie (Jerry) McDowell; several grand and great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, neph-ews, other relatives and friends.