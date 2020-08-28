1/1
RODGER LEE FISHER
RODGER LEE
FISHER, 68

TALLAHASSEE - Rodger Lee Fisher, 68, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Funeral services are Friday 12 noon in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
A native of Johnson's Crossroads in Putnam County, Mr. Fisher was a 1969 graduate of Central Academy High School. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from FAMU. He was a United States Navy veteran and a former employee with CENTEL and the Division of Communications, Florida Department of Management Services. He was a die-hard Rattler fan. Cherishing precious memories are his sons: Rodger (Riana), Roderick, Johnathan and Alexander Fisher; daughters: Kinisha Fisher-Mims, Latasha Fisher (John) Tita and Katrina Fisher; brothers: James A., Franklin P. (Deloris), David (Bettye), Henry (Yvette), Lorenzo (Lor-ene) and Claude (Clar-etta) Fisher; sisters: Katrina (James) Griffin, Vanessa (Vance) Lewis and Hattie (Jerry) McDowell; several grand and great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, neph-ews, other relatives and friends.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
To our nieces, nephews and Roger’s family we send our condolences. We will miss Rodger Lee. We pray for your strength and covering during this time of loss. We will continue to pray for each of you in the coming days, weeks and years. We love ❤ you all. RIP Roger Lee.
Lonnie & Victoria Massaline and Family
Family
August 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pee_wee GILLIAM
Friend
August 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bessie Williams
Friend
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl Gilliam-Greene
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
August 25, 2020
To the Fisher family
Earth have no sorrows that heaven cannot heal. I am praying for and with the family. My prayers are that the lord will bless and keep you during your time of grieving.
Rev. Ernestine hodges and elijah
Friend
August 25, 2020
I worked with Rodger at Centel. My condolences to his family.
Glenda Smith
Coworker
August 24, 2020
Condolences From The Greer Family
MARTHA GREER
Friend
August 23, 2020
RIP.
Sandra Billingslea
Friend
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mr & Mrs Cobb
Family
August 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My condolences to the family. Iyanu Fisher's Aunt
Felicia Cooper
August 22, 2020
To our nieces, nephews and extended family, our deepest condolences are with you. May God”s Grace provide you all with comfort. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Love always,

John & Glory Brown Family
John and Glory Brown
Family
August 22, 2020
Uncle Roger, I thought it was a bad joke. I just couldn’t wrap my head around you not being here anymore. I my heart hurts from pain and joy at the same time as I remember you. RIP too my Uncle Roger, give grandma a kiss for me as you dance with her again. Your both truly missed and loved.
Troy Fisher
Family
August 21, 2020
Another Central Academy Bulldog has gone home to meet his Maker. He will surely be missed here in Palatka. Farewell dear classmate. Class of 1969.

Harold Bryant
Classmate
August 21, 2020
When I found out that you was gone it really broke me. I knew I had to be strong because God makes no mistakes. I am going to miss you so much. Our family will never be the same without you. You was the party and you loved your family no matter what. I know that your mother, father, and brother was at those golden gates waiting to welcome you home. Kiss them for me. I love you so much uncle Roger. Rest up my boy
Chandra Fisher Firmin
Family
August 21, 2020
Condolences and Praying for the Fisher Family Love Liz & Darwin
Elizabeth Kirby
Family
August 21, 2020
Our condolences and prayers for the family. May the peace of God surround and comfort you.
Roosevelt and Gloria Kemp
August 21, 2020
Unk man you was always the life of the party I guess God need someone to party with.Rest in peace Unk.
Jim Jones
Family
August 21, 2020
Gone to soon and never to be forgotten. We got to dance to keep from crying.
Lamont Shelly
Friend
August 20, 2020
Mr. Roger. What a great father, better yet, a father in-law whom everyone would have loved to be theirs. From the first time l met you until the last time that we saw each other, you were always full of fun & living life to it's fullest and treated everyone with kindness as you were. I will always love to remember you. Rest in perfect peace Daddy.
John Tita
Family
August 20, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. He was always a joy to be around and he was always nice to me. He will be missed and always loved and never forgotten.
Melissa Dawalt
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kenneth & Gracie Brown
Friend
August 20, 2020
Rodger is my brother. The heart beat ♥ of the Fisher clan, he will be missed. RIP my brother. I know you and mother daddy and Perry are having a blast gone to soon. Love , Vanessa
Vanessa Lewis
Sister
August 20, 2020
Sandra and family, please know that "Fish" was such a funny man! I will always see him and Sandra dancing the night away. Boy ya'll could dance!! He was so very kind and friendly and I hope you all will remember the good times you all shared. Earth has no sorrow that heaven can't heal.

Jacky
Jacky Pompey Pendleton
Friend
