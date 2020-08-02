1/1
RODNEY A. WARD "RODDY" JENNINGS
RODNEY 'RODDY' A. WARD
JENNINGS, 75

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Rodney Jennings died on July 29, 2020 at Palm Gardens of Winter Haven. She was born June 29, 1945 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.
Roddy was a member of the Junior League of Lakeland and the P.E.O. Lakeland Chapter W.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for 5 years, then raised 3 children for 16 years, then worked for Miss Universe Organization as Judges coordinator for 3 years and then as Delegate coordinator for 14 years.
She traveled extensively and enjoyed world travel.
Roddy is survived by her husband of 53 years Ralph H. Jennings, Jr. M.D., sons: Ralph H. (Carrie) Jennings, III, Michael W. (Jenni) Jennings, daughter Martha Lynn (Rich) Jennings Lopez, granddaughters: Annie Maria Lopez, Audrey Grace Jennings, Abigail Jennings and grandsons, Parker Henry Lopez, Kevin Fernando Lopez, Henry Jennings and Jack A. Jennings.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to V.I.S.T.E, 1232 E. Magnolia Street, Lakeland, Fl. 33801 or to U.S.O., P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677 or to S.P.C.A. Florida, 5850 Brannen Road South, Lakeland, Fl. 33813
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
