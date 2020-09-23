1/
RODNEY DALE NICKERSON
RODNEY DALE
NICKERSON, 60

LAKELAND - Rodney Dale Nickerson, 60, was a resident of Hardee County, until moving to Lakeland in 1979, passed away at Advent Health Sebring on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born on November 15, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rodney was the owner of Perpetual Technology Solutions of Lakeland. He attended First United Methodist Church of Wauchula, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Phyllis Nickerson. Survivors include his wife Connie Nickerson of Lakeland, Fl; brothers, Joe Nickerson (Marlene) of Wauchula, Fl, Chris Nickerson of Zolfo Springs, Fl; 13 nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2815 Halls Place Road in Zolfo Springs beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
