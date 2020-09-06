1/
RODNEY K. GUINUP
RODNEY K
GUINUP, 82

LAKELAND - Rodney K Guinup, age 82, went home to be with our Lord on August 21st, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years; three children (and sons-in-law); 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and two siblings (and their spouses).
Please join us September 10th at The Lakes Church for his Celebration of Life, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33801 in the 'Banquet Room' at 1:30 pm for visitation and 2:00 pm service. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lakes Church's 'Compassion House.' A ministry after Rods own heart!

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
The Lakes Church
SEP
10
Service
02:00 PM
The Lakes Church
