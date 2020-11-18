1/1
RODNEY TAYLOR
RODNEY TAYLOR, 55

PLANT CITY - Rodney Taylor, 55, passed away Nov. 11, 2020.
Rodney was born in Lakeland on Dec. 30, 1964, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. He was a claims adjuster, and an avid bowler. Rodney was a longtime member of the Terminate Pest Control bowling team at the Orange Bowl Lanes.
Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Taylor. He is survived by his children, Beth (Vincent) Abell and Heather (Zakk) McCarthy; father, Jerry Taylor; brother, Butch (Laura) Taylor; sister, Trish Brewer; grandchildren, Zoey, Donovan and Nathan; the mother of his children, Deanne Taylor; and his 3 'fur' grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sat. Nov. 21st at 11 am at Southside Church, 4750 Cleveland Heights Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33813.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
