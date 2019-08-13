|
|
ROE GENE
FIELDS, 66
COLUMBUS, IN. - Roe Gene Fields, 66, of Seymour passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus, IN. He was born February 10, 1953 in Lakeland, Florida to Roe Napolean and Norma Jean Fields. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Gene worked as a salesman most of his life.
Surviving to cherish his memories are his wife, NaLana Sue Fields of Seymour, his son, Christopher Fields of Rocky Mount, Virginia, grandchildren, Christopher Shawn Fields, Tyler Guy Fields and Cierra Cheyenne Fields, all of Florida, his two aunts, Hazel Sharpe and Dorothy Corsen, both of Lakeland, FL as well as one niece and one nephew in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Deborah Lynn Fields and Lisa Fischer.
Honoring Gene's wishes, there aren't any services scheduled.
Arrangements entrusted to Burkholder Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes, 419 N. Chestnut St., Seymour, IN 47274.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019