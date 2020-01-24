|
|
ROGER A. 'RUSTY'
RUSSELL, Sr., 67
LAKELAND - Roger A. Russell, Sr. 'Rusty,' 67, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents Harvey and Erline Russell on January 24, 1952. Rusty attended the University of Florida and then transferred to the University of South Florida, receiving a degree in Sports Medicine.
Rusty is survived by three daughters, Carrie, Rachael, with her partner Anthony and Jennifer with her partner Jonathan. One son, Roger 'Dusty' with his partner Lisa-Marie. Rusty is also survived by four granddaughters, Kristen, Alexia, Avaline and Chole, as well as one grandson, Mathew. Rusty was also survived by three sisters: Elizabeth, Sheil-a, and Pamela. Rusty also has a host of nieces and nephews he adored.
Rusty was known for his love of sailing, his Gators football, and bowling. He was also proud to be a Vet and supported his home of the USA. Rusty's favorite highlight in life was his family, specifically his children. They were his sun, and he revolved around them.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020