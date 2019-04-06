Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
LABRADOR, 80

LAKELAND - Mr. Roger C. Labrador went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born in Sorsogon City, Philippines and moved to Lakeland from Columbus, OH in 1988.
Roger was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
He was a proud Lolo who loved fishing and farming. He was a retired registered nurse.
Roger is survived by his wife of 48 yrs, Salve Labrador; sons, LTC Paul Roger Labrador, US ARMY retired, John Roger (Jennifer Lawhon) Labrador; sister, Edelwisa Depositario, brother in law, Narciso Tan, sister in law, Fe Dizon Phung; granddaughter, Isla Wren Labrador.
Visitation will be Sunday, 6:00 - 8:00pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr.
The funeral mass will be Monday, 2:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St. Entombment will follow at Serenity Gardens, Lakeland with reception to follow.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
