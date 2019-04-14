|
|
ROGER JACKSON
RAULERSON, 59
LAKELAND - Roger Jackson Raulerson passed over from this life to Heaven on February 22, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida at age 59, twenty days short of his 60th birthday.
Roger Raulerson was born to Jesse Jackson (Jack) Raulerson and Lola Stalvey Raulerson on March 14, 1959 in Lakeland Florida and resided at the family homestead on North Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.
Roger was the middle child of Jack & Lola. Roger shared his birthdate with his sisters Sheila and Karen. Lola planned their births four years apart so she would only have to throw one birthday party once a year.
Roger became Uncle Roger to three nieces and seven nephews. He was a kind and loving member of his family, and a generous friend to everyone who knew him.
Roger Raulerson was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Lola Raulerson.
Roger is survived by his sisters Sheila (Peter) Marsh of Valdez, Alaska, Karen (Ned) Tri, Wasilla, Alaska, niece Jessica (Bryan) Vincent, nephews, Jason (Miriah) Marsh, Christopher J. Alden, great niece, Lily Vincent, great nephews, Keirnan Marsh, Ronan Marsh, Erik Vincent, Jackson Vincent, Aunt, Merlene Stalvey, many cousins and friends.
These loved ones will always have in their hearts the fond memories of the times that they shared with Roger.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday April 20th at 11am at Green Pond Baptist Church, 5995 Green Pond Church Rd, Polk City, Florida. Interment at Green Pond Cemetery. There will be a potluck reception after interment at Little Flock Baptist Church, 16891 Rockridge Rd, Polk City, Florida.
Flower arrangements made by Mildred's Florist.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019